'An awful season' - your views on Watford's campaign

We've been asking for your views on this season - and the future - after Watford's relegation from the Premier League.

Here are some of your comments:

Lee: The only reason for appointing Edwards is to give him time to craft a team not only capable of getting promoted but of remaining in the Premier League. This takes time and resources and STABILITY! It would be good to bounce straight back but only if there is a real will to build for the Premier League a la Brighton. I'm hoping Edwards is the new GT.

Keith: Will Watford keep the core of the team or will the best players want to leave for Premier League football? Watford have talented players throughout the squad from defenders to attackers but it’s no good having this talent if they don’t gel as a team. Finding the correct blend of mature players and the young blood is very important for the future of WFC.

Jonathan: An awful season. I've had a season ticket for 48 straight years, but this was the most disappointing/under-achieving of the lot - including the first of the 4, the 1974-75 relegation to Division Four under Mike Keen. I've signed up for number 49, of course, but fear that if things don't change they'll stay the same...