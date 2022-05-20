Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats
Everton will start next season as a top-flight club for a 69th consecutive campaign, with only Arsenal currently on a longer run of consecutive seasons in the English top-flight (97 from next season).
This is the first time that Crystal Palace have been beaten in the Premier League despite leading by 2+ goals at half-time, going on to win in 21 of the 22 previous instances (D1).
The Toffees won a Premier League match in which they trailed by 2+ goals at half-time for the first time, at the 75th attempt (D5 L69).
The Eagles have scored nine goals against Everton this season in all competitions, the most goals they’ve scored against an opponent in a single season since also putting nine past Sheffield Wednesday in 2001-02.