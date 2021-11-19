Arteta on top four, Anfield & Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Arsenal boss:

Arteta said that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early return from international duty was not planned and the Gabon forward will need to be assessed. "We need to test him and see how he is and make a decision. We have a lot of players that have been through some different games, little issues and injuries so today we have to just test everybody and see how we are to play tomorrow";

He said that moving into the top four with a win would be the "objective" and "the standards that we have to show in this club";

Arteta believes his side can go to Anfield and win on Saturday. "The ambition every day is to win the game. It doesn’t matter where you play, you have to prepare the game to win it and you have to go to Anfield and try to get a result";

Arteta also said that Emile Smith Rowe made the club proud with his England performances.

