Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega says the sacking of manager Nuno Espirito Santo is the latest example of the club standing still.

“I was pretty much one of the lucky ones to win a trophy more than 20 years ago – the 1999 League Cup," Vega told BBC Radio 5 Live after it was announced Nuno had left his role on Monday.

"I don’t think since then we have moved very far. Yes, from a stadium point of view it’s one of the best in the world, a training ground also.

“But from a sporting point of view I don’t think we have made it any further, we’ve actually got worse.

“The players here have to take responsibility, the way they are playing, the attitude. It is irrelevant who is the manager in there, you are playing for the club. You are paid by the club and have to show commitment. That is not what I have seen.”

