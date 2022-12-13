'McGregor makes big impression on latest Celtic signing'

New Celtic arrival Alistair Johnston reveals he only needed 10 minutes with Callum McGregor to know he'd "go to war" with the club captain. (Scottish Sun), external

South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung, linked with Celtic, has revealed he will decide which European team to join after weighing up who will give him guaranteed game time. (Herald), external

A switch to St Mirren and a possible reunion with old team-mate Scott Brown at Fleetwood Town are options for midfielder Scott Robertson, 21, won't be offered a new Celtic deal this summer. (Daily Record), external

Read the rest of Tuesday's Scottish gossip.