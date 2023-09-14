Miller expects ‘tough love’ from Montgomery

Defender Lewis Miller is looking forward to working under Nick Montgomery again, and believes that the new Hibs boss has brought a real energy to the club.

The Australian played for Montgomery at Central Coast Mariners in his homeland before his move to Edinburgh, and is ready for the "very high standards" and "tough love" that the former Scotland U21 international will bring.

“I first knew Nick during my time at Mariners' academy," Miller told Hibs TV. "I worked my way up to the first team and then a year or so later he was appointed the first team manager.

“He gave me my first big shot in the team and I thrived and kicked on from there. He is a great bloke and we are all very happy to have him on board.

“He has very high standards, which is what I like about him, anyone who is out of place, he will put them in line.

“It is tough love, he will respect each player individually and their ability but if you put one foot out of place, he will let you know.

“The energy right now is very high, everyone respects him and we all value what he has to say.

“He is a former player as well who has played at the top level, we are all very excited to work with him.”