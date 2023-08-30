PSV Eindhoven 5-1 Rangers (agg 7-3): What did the manager say?

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "I think we played against an excellent team over two legs. Obviously we scored three goals over the two games, but we're bitterly disappointed with the way we defended.

"I thought the story of the two legs was we couldn't handle [Ismael] Saibari and [Luuk] de Jong. It's fair that PSV goes through.

"We wanted to get there. I think we drew the hardest opposition we could have drawn at this point. The Europa League looks as hard as ever with teams like Liverpool in there, so we'll wait to see the draw.

"For this team coming together after a lot of change, this game came far too soon, that's what's clear. I think group has a way to go because it's a new team. The most important thing for us is to get their via our domestic competition and winning our home league."

On Sunday's Old Firm: "It's a huge game. It's the perfect game for us to go into. The team we're playing against don't come into it in the best place either, so it'll be an intriguing derby and everything's to play for."