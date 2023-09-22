Betis win something to build on - Barisic

Defender Borna Barisic believes that Rangers can build on their 1-0 win over Real Betis, using it to kick on both domestically and in Europe.

Michael Beale's side have started the season inconsistently, and have encountered criticism for their lack of attacking fluidity, but put in an improved performance to start their Europa League campaign.

“Very big victory," Barisic said. "I think we deserved the very huge three points. Betis is a very good team but we played a good game and it’s a very good start.

“Second half we were much more patient with the ball, much more calm. We said to ourselves we need to try to play more because at this level you can’t just try to force the channel-ball, you need to build the game and go when the moment is there. I think we did that very well in the second half and deserved the win.

“These two wins (St Johnstone and Betis) are very big, very important. Today I felt like we were ‘old Rangers’ I would say, I’m very happy, people are happy, the dressing room is happy. We just need to continue like this. There are games every three or four days so the schedule is very busy.

“We haven’t been happy, very disappointed as we felt we didn’t play well some games – we lost the derby game. It was a hard two weeks to be here to train, though I wasn’t here but people told me and I know the feeling. Then we beat St Johnstone and now this game so we feel much better now but this is only one game. We need to continue like this and be positive and try to win all our games.”