Things are beginning to settle now at Chelsea, believes BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry. Speaking on The Far Post podcast, he said: "Chelsea went through a massively unsettling period over the past 18 months with everything that has gone on at the football club, and with such a massive turnover of players coming in, who was buying them, who was in charge of them.

"We all wanted Graham Potter to work, because you don't see tend to see a homegrown manager getting a job with a so called big six club. I think we were all invested in that happening, and there are probably reasons why it didn't.

"But with Mauricio Pochettino, we have experienced him at Tottenham and he is someone who gets clubs. He is someone who takes an interest in what is happening in the club as a whole.

"We talk about football passion and he has got that engrained. He was a rugged individual as a player. I think he is someone who relates to people and I think he can settle things down.

"The ownership needs to sit back and the board needs to sit back and just let him get on with it.

"I think it feels calmers than the maelstrom it has been for the past 18 months."

