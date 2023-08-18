Analysis: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Despite defeat, there are reasons for Sheffield United to feel positive.

New signing Gustavo Hamer, who signed from Coventry City last Friday, scored a delightful goal from the edge of the box on his debut.

Benie Traore proved to be a handful and will rue his missed opportunity when through on goal only to see his shot palmed away by Forest keeper Matt Turner.

United were good value for the point based on their second half performance and Paul Heckingbottom will have been pleased to see his side's improved attitude after the break - even though they lost late on.

Vini Souza had two efforts from range with the newly promoted side growing in confidence after the break.

Both Souza and Traore went off injured and it will be hoped they can recover in time for the visit of defending champions Manchester City next weekend.