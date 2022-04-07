Leicester v PSV Eindhoven: Team news

Jamie Vardy remains sidelined for Leicester City's Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg against PSV Eindhoven.

The striker has been out since early March with a knee injury and has played just 79 minutes in this calendar year.

Danny Ward, Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi are also out with knee issues.

Luke Thomas is available after recovering from a hamstring problem, having missed his side's Premier League draw at Manchester United on Saturday.

PSV will be without midfielder Erick Gutierrez, who is serving a one-match ban, having accumulated three yellow cards in Europe.

