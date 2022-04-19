'Maloney deserved more time'

Former Hibs captain Ian Murray tells BBC Scotland:

Was I overly surprised by his sacking? Not really because, being in Edinburgh, you gauge the fans' reaction to the last couple of weeks, but it was a very short tenure that Shaun was given.

Obviously results weren't of the standard that Hibs expect or should be at, but I still believe that Shaun deserved longer in his job to put his ideas across. I only caught bits of Saturday's match, but Hibs played well and you could clearly see what Shaun wanted.

They have tried a different route this time to put a different dynamic into the club and it's not quite worked. We'll never know if it would work in the long term - it certainly wasn't going in the right direction, results-wise, but in terms of signing and blooding young players, it was.

The Hibs job is still hugely attractive - it is a huge job in Scottish football and British football. Anybody worth their salt going into Hibs at the moment would need guarantees of backing and you're not going to get a high-quality manager who is going to bow down to pressure from above and not be given time to put his own ideas in place.