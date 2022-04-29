Aston Villa v Norwich: Team news

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore could return to the squad after recovering from a groin injury.

Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause and Morgan Sanson all remain sidelined.

Norwich City's Josh Sargent is close to a recall after a month on the treatment table with an ankle ligament injury.

Lukas Rupp is back from a knee problem, while Kenny McLean is nursing a broken toe but will have an injection to try to make himself available.

Defender Christoph Zimmermann is out with a hip flexor issue.

