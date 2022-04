Atkinson & Mackay-Steven in Hearts squad

Hearts are boosted by the return of right-back Nathaniel Atkinson and winger Gary Mackay-Steven, although the latter has to make do with a place on the bench for the Edinburgh derby with Hibernian.

From the team that drew 1-1 away to Ross County, Aaron McEneff drops to the bench to make way for Atkinson, but other than that it is as you were for the home side.

Heart of Midlothian: Gordon, Sibbick, Kingsley, Halkett, Atkinson, Halliday, Cochrane, Haring, McKay, Boyce, Simms

Substitutes: Stewart, McEneff, Woodburn, Mackay-Steven, Moore, Ginnelly, Kirk

Hibernian: Macey, Bushiri, Hanlon, Doig, Clarke, Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Wright, Mueller, Melkerson

Substitutes: Dabrowski, Allan, Campbell, Delferriere, Hauge, Henderson, Jasper, Scott, Stevenson