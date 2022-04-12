Jurgen Klopp has criticised the demands of TV broadcasters as Liverpool look to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

If the Reds, who hold a 3-1 advantage over Benfica, make it through their quarter-final second leg, the first match of the semi-final would be sandwiched between the Merseyside derby with Everton on 24 April and a lunchtime kick-off away to Newcastle at the end of the month.

Klopp dismissed the idea of winning the quadruple when the schedule is so congested.

"You cannot go for four trophies, you are a part of competitions," he said. "We are thankfully good enough, this year, to not go out early.

"The fixture list we have now, let's get through. The only game I am concerned about is tomorrow night, Benfica.

"We play Saturday because of the 'success' we've had so far, so the game against City (in the FA Cup) would've been Aston Villa. Then we play Manchester United and Everton.

"Then, if we get through tomorrow night, we will have a semi-final and then BT [Sport] and the Premier League thought they would give us Newcastle away at 12:30.

"So, the schedule and how people use the 'fame in the moment' and the 'Liverpool is hot, everyone wants to see them', I couldn't care less about the TV stations.

"I know I am angry about this but it's just not OK.

"That's why it's so difficult and why it never happens. Nobody cares. That's why it's unbelievable."