Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Brentford lost at Leicester before the international break but the two wins they got before that mean they have some breathing space above the bottom three.

I'm not surprised Ivan Toney has started scoring again now Christian Eriksen is in the Bees team, because he must be a joy for any striker to play with. It sounds simple but Eriksen puts the ball where the player wants it and the chances he creates means they will win plenty more games too.

Not this one, though. Chelsea have hit a decent bit of form despite everything that is happening at the club off the field and their forwards have started scoring again too.

Jim's prediction: 1-0

