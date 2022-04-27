Is Benzema confident? Of course he is
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙗𝙚𝙜𝙪𝙣… ¡ Somos el Real Madrid ! ⚔️🤍 #Nueve #HalaMadrid #UCL #Alhamdulilah 🤲🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/e6adMFSzly— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) April 26, 2022
“We need the fans and we are going to do something magical - which is to win."
That's what else Karim Benzema had to say. He is in confident mood and I guess we all would be if we'd just hit our 41st goal of the season for Real Madrid.
The France striker is the first player to score more than 40 goals in a campaign for Real since Cristiano Ronaldo left them in 2018.
Now that's good company.
