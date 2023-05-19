Taiwo Awoniyi has hit form at a crucial time for Nottingham Forest as they look to steer clear of relegation.

The 25-year-old has scored nine goals for Forest this season, with four of them coming in their last two games.

BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray believes everyone is starting to see the best of him.

He told the Shut up and show more football podcast: "The thing I like about him, at the moment with what we're seeing is it's his all-round game.

"It's as much about the goalscoring which is great but it's also about being able to hold the ball up under pressure and just lay it into a midfielder who is in support. It's about bullying defenders, whether that be Konate up at Liverpool, who really knew he'd been in a game against Taiwo Awoniyi."

The Nigerian became Steve Cooper's first signing last summer when he made the move from Union Berlin.

Fray added: "Now I think we're really starting to see the best of him, we're starting to see him repay that £17m price tag which i think if we're honest in the early stages of his Forest career people were scratching their heads a bit and going '£17m?'

"You look at him now and you look at him in the last week what hes done and you think 'yeah actually that's the minimum you'd have to pay for a player whose capable of getting four goals in two Premier League games to come back to that stat. I really like what I'm seeing."

