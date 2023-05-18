St Johnstone winger Drey Wright is determined to "right the wrongs" of the poor performance at Kilmarnock in March and "put to bed" their Scottish Premiership survival this weekend.

Last Saturday's defeat against Motherwell has dragged the Perth side into the relegation conversation.

Saints are three points above second-bottom Ross County and five clear of bottom club Dundee United with three games of the season remaining - with the first at Rugby Park on Saturday.

"We let ourselves down last time there. We let the manager down and the fans that came to watch us - the first half was one of the worst halves of football I have played in," said Wright, who scored a fine goal as Saints drew 1-1 at Rugby Park two months ago.

"The magnitude of this game can't be ignored and we have to put in a really good performance, with a lot of energy about us and get after them because we know we can hurt teams when we do that.

"There's no shying away from the situation. We need to stand up and do the job. It's time to put it to bed."