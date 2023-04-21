West Ham manager David Moyes has said it's "up to other people" to decide how much midfielder Declan Rice is worth.

Rice scored a brilliant solo goal in Thursday's Europa Conference League win over Genk, external as the Hammers reached their second consecutive European semi-final.

Speaking before Sunday's Premier League match at Bournemouth, Moyes said: "When you're 23/24 like Dec is, you should be learning all the time and whenever he goes away with England he comes back an improved player."

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away from London Stadium this summer and Moyes believes it's now in the hands of others to decide his captain's value.

"I've talked about his value and it's up to other people to make that judgement," he said.