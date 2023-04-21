Thomas Frank said it has never just been about avoiding relegation for Brentford and that his side always aim to finish as high as possible.

After a run which saw the Bees go unbeaten in 12 Premier League matches, talk of a European dream gathered momentum.

But after a run of three successive league defeats, Frank said his side are no longer in the conversation.

He said: "It’s been more a narrative you guys have tried to create that we want to be in a hunt [for European places].

"It's never been the aim for us just to survive in this league. We never mentioned it, we always want to aim as high as possible and develop and get higher.

"For Brentford, with the second-lowest budget and all that, just to stay in the league is an unbelievable success. To be close to maybe finishing in the top 10 shouldn’t be possible - and to be on a European hunt, that's remarkable.

"We are not in the European hunt, but we want to end as high as possible. We badly want to win tomorrow against Villa.

"We just need to perform again, hopefully get a win and we’ll see where we end."