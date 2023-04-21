Chairman Daniel Levy said Tottenham "shall continue to strengthen our football functions over the coming months" after Fabio Paritici resigned from his role as managing director.

Paritici's departure comes after an unsuccessful appeal against his 30-month ban from worldwide football, which he was given in January after his former club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting.

"This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family," Levy said.

"We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football – we wish him well.

"As outlined in our year end results, we started several months ago to restructure our football operations and last week announced the appointment of Scott Munn as chief football officer to head up all the departments.

"We shall continue to strengthen our football functions over the coming months."