Greatest FA Cup semi-finals this century
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte opted to shuffle his pack for the match with Tottenham as Eden Hazard and Diego Costa were named among the substitutes.
The game proved to be a pulsating back-and-forth encounter with Spurs twice coming from behind.
Hazard emerged from the bench just after the hour mark and needed only 14 minutes to stamp his mark on the game, driving powerfully beyond keeper Hugo Lloris to restore Chelsea's lead.
The Belgium forward also had a hand in the fourth as he teed up Nemanja Matic to fire home in spectacular fashion.
The debate over goalline technology gathered further pace when Tottenham and Chelsea squared off in 2012.
Chelsea were the beneficiaries this time when Juan Mata's strike, which replays appeared to show was cleared off the line, was awarded as a goal to open up a 2-0 lead, sparking furious complaints from Spurs.
Tottenham pulled one back through Gareth Bale early in the second half but Chelsea kicked on to earn an emphatic 5-1 win.
Caretaker boss Roberto di Matteo guided Chelsea over the line in the final against Liverpool before also leading them to glory in the Champions League.