Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham (2017)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte opted to shuffle his pack for the match with Tottenham as Eden Hazard and Diego Costa were named among the substitutes.

The game proved to be a pulsating back-and-forth encounter with Spurs twice coming from behind.

Hazard emerged from the bench just after the hour mark and needed only 14 minutes to stamp his mark on the game, driving powerfully beyond keeper Hugo Lloris to restore Chelsea's lead.

The Belgium forward also had a hand in the fourth as he teed up Nemanja Matic to fire home in spectacular fashion.