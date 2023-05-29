Recalled Souttar joins Jack in Scotland squad

Rangers duo John Souttar and Ryan have been named in the Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers next month.

Steve Clarke's side visit Norway on 17 June before hosting Georgia three days later.

Souttar - who has six caps and one goal - hasn't been involved in the international set-up in over a year due to injury, but has recently returned to Michael Beale's side.

Jack has 15 international caps and started against Cyprus in the 3-0 win last camp.