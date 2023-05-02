Robson deserves it after 'incredible record' - Miller

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller believes the decision to appoint Barry Robson as manager on a permanent basis is the right one, praising the work done by Robson thus far.

Robson was given the job full-time this week following a run of seven consecutive league wins, which has seen the Pittodrie club take a strong grip on third place in the Scottish Premiership.

"I think he deserves it," Miller said. "He’s come in as a young, untried, untested manager and turned the club round.

"The record that he’s got since taking over is incredible. I think it would have been very hard for the club not to give him the opportunity to take this team forward and the club forward into the five remaining games and into next season.

"It gives the fans a little bit of optimism as well, a bit of security and knowledge, the fact that the decision has been made.

"The club know the player, they know him as a player, they know him as a coach, they know his personality so they’re not taking any chance and when you add that to the performances and the results that he’s had since taking over then I think it’s the obvious choice and the obvious decision.

"He’s brought them together and he’s got them organised, he’s sorted the defence out, they now look as if they’re going to get shut outs after shut outs, their record's been brilliant.

"They’ve got good ability going forward, they’ve got threats going forward in Duk and Miovski, and they’re reasonably creative in midfield as well."