Away win 'breeds a lot of confidence' before 'bottom six dogfight'

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart believes that Kilmarnock's first league away win of the season will provide a much-needed boost heading into the post-split fixtures.

Derek McInnes' side won 2-0 at St Mirren to move four points clear of Ross County at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership

“Being able to get the victory away from home breeds a lot of confidence," Stewart said on Sportscene.

"They’re going into the bottom six which is going to be a dogfight, and if you’re going into that off the back of that not winning away from home all season it makes it extremely difficult.

"Beating St Mirren, who have had a very good home record, it’s the exact tonic that they needed. They’ve come up with a wonderful result.”