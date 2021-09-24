Form doesn't matter with a rivalry like this

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

It may not be the oldest, it may not be the fiercest, but the rivalry between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace is a crucial part of supporting either side.

After a few gaps over the years the temperature has been turned up over the last decade and the Eagles’ win in the Championship semi-final play offs in 2013 still wrangles on the south coast.

There are usually goals when these two teams meet, the last 0-0 was back in November 2017.

Wilfried Zaha is often the pantomime villain for Seagulls supporters but he often rises to the occasion as his record of seven goals against the Albion confirms.

Graham Potter says Selhurst Park has a "special atmosphere" but says he has confidence in his "experienced" players.

His side have won six out of the seven games in all competitions so far this season and the spotlight is firmly on Potter after such an electric start.

Form often goes out of the window on these occasions but if his team replicate his calm and controlled manner on the pitch and put in another good technical performance, they will have a good chance of picking up more valuable Premier League points.