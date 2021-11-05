Premier League is the best in the world - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes the Premier League is the best league in the world because of the improvement of teams like West Ham.

The Reds go into Sunday's game against the Hammers as the only side unbeaten in the Premier League this season and sit three points behind leaders Chelsea.

When asked if his side are underdogs in the title race, Klopp said: "We want to be in it, whichever role we have there I don’t care too much but I think with the quality we have we should be in and around the top of the table.

"We don’t have to talk too much about the quality of Manchester City, we don’t have to talk too much about quality and depth of Chelsea, and obviously we are not too bad a team as well so that’s cool.

"But there are so many other good teams meanwhile in the league. I think the league made a big jump again.

"We play West Ham, who are incredibly strong. Brighton are incredibly strong. Tottenham are obviously now 100% coming back. Arsenal are in a much better moment than they were last year, United is obviously a top-class team, Leicester are there - the league is absolutely incredible.

"There is no game, no game at all anymore, where you go in and think, ‘Yeah, you can rest him or him or him.’ That’s absolutely not possible and you have to be on your absolute top constantly and that makes it the best league in the world."