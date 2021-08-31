Nathan A Clark, The Extra Inch podcast:

"After an awful lot of talk about a big bid for Harry Kane that seemingly never came, Spurs have been quietly getting on with it in the market under the charge of new man Fabio Paratici.

"Paratici’s task has been as much about transfers out as it has been about transfers in. Quickly clocking that, after improving the defensive personnel with football’s most aggressive centre-back in Cristian Romero, the second most pressing issue was dramatically improving the age profile of the squad. The once youthful generation of Mauricio Pochettino’s early years have been getting on and, under Jose Mourinho, Spurs bought with the short term in mind.

"Toby Alderweireld, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko and, inexplicably, Joe Hart have all been turned for cash, leaving Hugo Lloris the only player over 30 left in the squad. Serge Aurier and possibly even the likes of Harry Winks and Matt Doherty could leave more space on the wage bill and registration sheet.

"Tottenham have been spreading - and will be looking to continue to spread - the cash on promising young talents. Skillful dribbler Bryan Gil could have an impact this season, midfielder ball-winner/carrier Pape Mata Sarr is for another campaign and, still young for a goalkeeper, Pierluigi Gollini will play deputy."

