Wolves v Tottenham: The pick of the stats

This was the 100th game in all competitions between Wolves and Spurs, with Spurs winning for the 50th time (21 draws, 29 Wolves wins).

Tottenham recorded only eight shots to Wolves’ 25 – it is the first time Spurs have won a Premier League match despite facing 25+ shots since they beat Fulham 3-1 away from home in November 2011 (nine shots, 31 faced).