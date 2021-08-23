BBC Sport

Wolves v Tottenham: The pick of the stats

image sourceGetty Images
Published

  • This was the 100th game in all competitions between Wolves and Spurs, with Spurs winning for the 50th time (21 draws, 29 Wolves wins).

  • Tottenham recorded only eight shots to Wolves’ 25 – it is the first time Spurs have won a Premier League match despite facing 25+ shots since they beat Fulham 3-1 away from home in November 2011 (nine shots, 31 faced).

  • Wolves have lost five consecutive Premier League matches, their worst run in the competition since a run of seven defeats between March and April 2012.