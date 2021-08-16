Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

A new season for Saints with new hope, but ultimately a familiar tale that has blighted their recent campaigns – their inability to take points from leading positions.

When half-time came at Goodison Park the season could hardly have started better; they bossed Everton, looked composed at the back, and new signing Adam Armstrong had made an immediate impact, not only scoring a great goal and looking dangerous throughout the half, but forging a really good-looking, promising partnership with Che Adams that bodes well for the season ahead.

But in the second half, Adams and Armstrong hardly got a kick. When wily old fox Rafael Benitez adjusted after the interval, Saints and Ralph Hasenhuttl didn’t counter it before it was too late.

I don’t blame any individuals in the Saints team, but after seasons of giving up leads in the second half of games they collectively should know what is coming when a team at home is behind at the break - and if Ralph Hasenhuttl has a chink in his armour, it is his failure during games to anticipate the problem, and give his team a solution in advance of things going wrong.

They all have to show they can start to learn from their mistakes, because if they don’t, all the good they do and their excellent work ethic will not stop them struggling to shrug of the perception that they’re in for a hard season.