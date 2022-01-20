Manchester United have won their 300th Premier League away game, the first team to reach the milestone in the competition.

Meanwhile, Brentford have conceded 3+ goals in each of their past three Premier League games, as many times as they had in their first 19 in the competition.

United have won at 55 of the 60 different stadia in which they’ve played in the Premier League, with only Liverpool (57) winning at more.

Fred has been involved in four goals in his past seven Premier League games for United (1 goal, 3 assist), as many as he had in his first 86 appearances (3 goals, 1 assist).