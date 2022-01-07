Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ralf Rangnick was half an hour late for his news conference before Monday's FA Cup tie against Aston Villa.

Apparently the interim United boss had to change after being caught in the Manchester rain - but when he arrived this is what he had to say:

He is sure the players are listening to him, and are trying to follow the advice he is giving them: "I'm sure they are listening and we showed in the last games against Palace, Burnley and parts against Norwich and Newcastle".

Says players who are not playing are always unhappy, he speaks with the players every two to three weeks about why they are not playing, but cannot do that for every game: "This is not only an issue with a club like Manchester United, when you have a big squad".

Rangnick admits one or two players under contract still want to leave, but says it's up to players to show up in training and get the chance to play.

He wants to work with the players they have rather than speak about what they are missing.

Says the key thing they need to improve is making the right decision at the right moment.

Wants more passion, emotion and intensity than the performance against Wolves: "My and our job is we show a different performance against Aston Villa."

