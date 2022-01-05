Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

The deal for Kacper Kozłowski is a familiar move for Brighton & Hove Albion, who continue to scour the globe for young upcoming talent.

Koslowski follows in the footsteps of fellow Poland international Jakub Moder, who has become a regular in the first team.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has already represented his country, will - like others - be eased through into the club via a loan deal at Belgian club USG, also part owned by Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom.