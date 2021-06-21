Manchester United have got themselves into a tricky position with Paul Pogba, whose agent Mino Raiola has a very strong hand to play.

The club paid £89m for the midfielder in 2016 - that is not the kind of investment anyone wants to dwindle down to nothing.

Ideally, United would deal with the issue by selling Pogba or giving him a new contract.

The problem with the former is the list of potential buyers is not long - and even those interested have vastly reduced spending power amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The problem with the latter is that Pogba - and Raiola - will almost certainly want a pay rise to reflect the fact that, at 28, he is moving into his peak.

And there are numerous examples - Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo for a start and, you could argue, David de Gea at present - of United giving out big contracts to players they subsequently discover they can’t sell and have no use for.

United need to navigate this situation delicately.