Chelsea v Leeds: Who makes your Blues team?

Chelsea host Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI as the Blues look to improve after only one win in their past four games?

You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign.

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Blues team to face Leeds