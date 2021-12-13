Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio have revealed the toughest defenders they've faced - and this pair shape up well.

"I can't say anything negative about Virgil van Dijk," Antonio says on the new Footballer's Football podcast. "He's quick, he's strong, he's good on the ball - and he's good-looking. He's got it all."

When Antonio lines up against Liverpool's defensive colossus, he chooses to make his life easier.

"I back myself against anyone and no-one is stronger than me," he says. "But if I can avoid playing on Van Dijk, I'll go up against his buddy instead.

"And to be fair, as much as he is quality, I've got a decent record against Liverpool."

For Wilson, it was Leicester's legendary title-winning captain Wes Morgan who taught him his first lesson in Premier League football.

"I was thinking: 'I'm quicker than him.' But I wasn't and then I tried to give him the shoulder and he just stood still," Wilson says.

"That was when I realised it was a serious league, different to the others. I can't just rely on my pace and power - I have to use my mind more."

