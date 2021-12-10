Dyche on Covid, Cornet and Hammers
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley host West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from the Clarets boss:
Maxwel Cornet has an "outside chance" of playing, while Connor Roberts is suffering from illness and Ben Mee will be assessed closer to the time. Ashley Barnes remains unavailable along with Dale Stephens, who is still recovering from Covid.
Dyche says the club will adhere to the advised Covid rules in the hope of avoiding an outbreak: "It knocks on to the game schedule and how many games keep getting replaced. There’s a lot more to it. Obviously health is the main thing, but there’s a lot of planning and organisation."
He is relaxed about the January transfer window: "There have been a lot of players who have been talked about who are still here."
The Burnley manager is confident his side can compete without Cornet: "When he’s not there we’ve still got players who can perform in the Premier League, score goals and win games."
Experience from previous seasons will help Burnley: "Our players have experienced these spells. They've they’ve experienced the Premier League and how tough it can be. But equally, they’ve experienced the turnaround."
Speaking about this weekend’s opposition, Dyche said West Ham have become a strong side, but he added: "We play a lot of strong outfits. Everyone’s a challenge, no matter where they are in the division. We’ve got to be ready, and we will be."