Leeds United's top scorer striker Patrick Bamford could yet realise his England dream this summer after Uefa confirmed squads for the European Championship will be increased from 23 to 26 players.

Bamford, who has rejected advances from the Republic of Ireland, missed out to Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins in Gareth Southgate's last squad.

Whites right-back Luke Ayling was also mentioned by the England manager after he was not selected, so does he come into the reckoning too after an impressive campaign?

Despite not scoring for the past five games, Bamford has managed 14 goals and proved those who doubted his ability to perform in the Premier League wrong.