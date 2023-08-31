Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards on what Brighton's potential loan signing of Barcelona's Ansu Fati reveals about Roberto de Zerbi's side: "This is really exciting. We have talked for ages about how clever Brighton are with their recruitment and this would be really impressive.

"Fati is widely heralded as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe. The fact he'd be on the verge of going to Brighton when he's been linked with Dortmund, Chelsea and Tottenham, is a remarkable statement of where Brighton are.

"For him to choose Brighton shows their remarkable rise and how their reputation has spread around Europe as a club to really develop at as a young player."

