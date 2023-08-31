Michail Antonio says he does "the best post-match interviews", despite Footballer's Football Podcast co-host Callum Wilson spotting a key flaw in his comments after the win over Brighton on Saturday.

Antonio scored a fine goal and was given the broadcaster's man-of-the-match award but prefaced every answer to the questions with the words: "Yeah, definitely."

On the latest episode of the pod, Newcastle forward Wilson could not resist having a playful jibe at the Jamaica striker.

"People were actually sending me recordings of you doing this interview and when I heard them, I was like, 'Nah, this is unacceptable!'" Wilson laughed.

"There are things all over TikTok about you. I thought doing this podcast would have made you know how to sound intellectual but I know you didn't score many last year so you are probably out of touch!"

Antonio was not having any of it, arguing that his post-match interviews far exceed what Wilson offers.

"When anyone talks about my interviews, they say I do the best ones," he said. "People love the sound of me and that's the difference.

"And anyway you can't comment - your comments are so dull!"

What is the meaning behind Antonio's celebrations?

And how does he feel about a trip to Luton on Friday?

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds