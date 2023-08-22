Boyd-Munce enjoying Scottish football more than he thought he would

St Mirren midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce, still basking in the glow of his League Cup winner at the weekend, is lapping up the happiest spell of his career.

The 23-year-old Northern Ireland international netted his first Saints goal on Saturday to knock out Motherwell and send Stephen Robinson's men through to a quarter-final against Hibs.

Boyd-Munce, who moved to Paisley on a short-term deal in March before signing a one-year extension this summer, told the club's website: “It's comfortably the happiest I have been.

"It's a different type of football than I've been used to. I've come from other clubs in England where it's been constantly about being on the ball, playing through the thirds and here is different.

“I'm really enjoying it, more than I thought I would have.

“It [the goal] felt really nice but it was more satisfying that we held on for the win. The fact it was the winner was really satisfying.

"I think the last six games you can see it starting to come but there's a lot more in the tank. On the ball there is more to come.”