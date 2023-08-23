Nostalgia & caution as Dons fans converge on Gothenburg

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland in Gothenburg

I have just arrived in Gothenburg, the end of a journey that saw me head to Sweden from Aberdeen via Glasgow and Amsterdam.

I mustn’t grumble about my tour of the airports, it is a far cry from the ferries and fishing boats that were used by many Dons fans when they travelled to the city 40 years ago to watch their heroes defeat the mighty Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final.

Four decades on, and while there is more than just a whiff of nostalgia surrounding the trip for the 420 or so members of the Red Army who have journeyed east, they have also taken a large measure of realism with them about facing Swedish champions Hacken.

I bumped into a handful Dons fans and no one was getting carried away: "Hacken seem to be a better side than they were when we played them two years ago"... "I’m on the fence"... "I’m half and half"... "(Ylber) Ramadani will be a big miss."

It's clear there is an understanding that free-scoring Hacken, who are currently second in their domestic league, will be a very tough proposition, despite ‘The Wasps’ being viewed as a favourable draw for Barry Robson’s side.