Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Joel Piroe is a touch of silk.

Whether it be receiving the ball or caressing it into the bottom corner, the Dutchman has the composure that makes him so aesthetically pleasing.

Nothing is awkward, everything is natural.

He is potent too and has been perfectly positioned to have scored three goals in three games since arriving for £10m from Swansea City.

What is his secret?

"I've been taught to always follow in, smell, feel, where someone will play the ball and just be there," he tells BBC Radio Leeds.

"But I also think it's a little bit of being greedy. You want to be there to tap it in or be in the right place to receive the ball."

Piroe is humble when pressed whether his instinct for finding the net is innate or learned.

"I had it as well, but also lots of training to just try to perfect it," he added. "You can see it in so many moments. Take the second goal [at Millwall]. I know Dan James is going to hit it right-footed. So when you think about it, the only place he can really shoot at is the far post. So it's just to be there to secure the goal. I think it's a little bit of common sense as well as smelling it."

Brazil star Ronaldo was one of his idols growing up so does Piroe, 24, believe he can elevate himself to cope with one of the world's elite divisions should Leeds United return to the Premier League?

"I think I've had enough practice to test myself really," he said. "Of course, playing maybe one of two games against Premier League teams then you feel the actual difference in the level, but I'm confident I will be able to adjust there as well."

Cents well spent by Leeds for a striker who has the sense to scent goals.

