Manchester United v Brentford: Pick of the stats
In a run stretching back to 1939, Manchester United have won their last three home league games against Brentford by an aggregate score of 10-1.
Having won 4-0 at home in August, Brentford are looking to complete their second ever league double over United, after the 1936-37 top-flight campaign.
Brentford won 2-1 at Manchester City earlier this season – the last London side to win away against both Manchester clubs in the same league campaign was Arsenal in 1990-91.
Manchester United have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League home games (W14 D7).