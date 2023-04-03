Caretaker boss Bruno Saltor has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's game with Liverpool on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

It has been a "really difficult" and "emotional" 24 hours because of the sacking of Graham Potter: "It's a sad day for everyone. Graham and [assistant] Billy [Reid] are top coaches and top human beings."

On the players' reaction: "I have not seen the players yet. We have a session this afternoon but they will be sad as well. They will take responsibility as they have done since day one and I expect them to be supportive to us."

He is trying to keep the wheels turning at the club: "I need to be the most professional I can and to help and guide the players to prepare the game in the best way we can."

On the responsibility of managing the team: "It's a massive challenge but I have been in football for 24 years. I have got a lot of experience in changing rooms and I'll try to guide players as I have been in these situations before."

He appreciates what Liverpool can do despite their own shortcomings this season: "Obviously I have pure admiration towards Jurgen [Klopp]. They have top players and we expect a tough game of high intensity."

Sign up for Chelsea notifications