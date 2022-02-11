Marcelo Bielsa believes Dan James "has the characteristics" to play centre-forward for Leeds after the Wales winger scored twice against Aston Villa.

Leeds have been without main striker Patrick Bamford for most of the season and Bielsa says he has not done any special work with James to prepare him for the job.

"Fundamentally, I think about the offensive game of our team," Bielsa said. "I consider how best the four positions in attack articulate together.

"James has the characteristics to play in that position. He is constantly opening up spaces and, of course, when he scores goals you can make conclusions about him.

"However, the arguments made when we did not score against Newcastle were legitimate and we must keep finding ways to attack effectively."