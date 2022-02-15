Man Utd 2-0 Brighton

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick: "First half was Mr Hyde, second half Dr Jekyll and for a change it (the result) was different. In the end it was important to get the three points against an in form team. Brighton are very possession based, full of confidence and we had to take more risks in the second half, it paid off. We scored the goal and got the red card for Lewis Dunk with a brilliant interception from Anthony Elanga. It should have been 3-0, 4-0 after 75 minutes but there is a bit of lack of assuredness in front of goal.

"We realised that they had too often possession of the ball and could only intercept in few situations. Should we change to a formation to back three? We decided to stick to 4-2-3-1 with more risk and it paid off. In the first 10 minutes of the second half we had more success moments and it raised the crowd, they were not moaning and were getting behind the team. I can understand if it feels to them like Brighton have 60% possession, that is not what they want to see.