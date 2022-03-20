Leicester City v Brentford: Confirmed team news
Leicester make four changes from the side that started at Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.
Marc Albrighton (groin) and Wilfred Ndidi (knee) both suffered injuries against the French side and miss out as does Wesley Fofana while Luke Thomas drops to the bench.
That means Caglar Soyuncu, Nampalys Mendy, Timothy Castagne and James Maddison all start for the Foxes.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Iheanacho, Barnes.
Subs: Jakupovic, Evans, Perez, Choudhury, Pereira, Vestergaard, Daka, Thomas, Soumare
Brentford make two changes to the side that beat Burnley in the Premier League just over a week ago. Christian Eriksen misses out with Covid and Sergi Canos drops to the bench as Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa both start.
Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Mbeumo, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Toney.
Subs: Fernandez, Canos, Onyeka, Jorgensen, Baptiste, Fosu-Henry, Sorensen, Roerslev, Young-Coombes.