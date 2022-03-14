Everton 0-1 Wolves: Pick of the stats

Since Frank Lampard’s first Premier League game in charge of Everton in February, only Norwich City (one) have earned fewer points in the division than the Toffees (three).

Wolves haven't conceded a first-half goal in any of their last 14 away games in the Premier League, the joint longest run by any side in the competition's history (Arsenal also 14 from September 1998 to April 1999).

Everton have 22 points from 26 matches this season, their lowest ever tally at this stage of any league campaign.